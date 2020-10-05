COVID-19: Diaspora group donates PPEs to Gombe State

The Nigerian Diaspora COVID-19 Support Group has donated Personal Protective Equipment to the Gombe State government to support the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

The group made the donation on Monday in Gombe through the office of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

The official representing Gombe State at the Commission, Mr Edward Sarki said the donation would help to reduce pressure on the state’s resources and also showed that Nigerians were united in the fight against the pandemic.

He advised that the best way Nigerians could encourage those in the diaspora was to continue to support the fight against COVID-19 by adhering to all health protocols issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

While commending Nigerians in Diaspora, Sarki said they contributed heavily to the Nigerian economy last year through funds repatriation.