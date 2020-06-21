COVID-19: DG orders closure of NAPTIP head office for decontamination

Share the news













Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, has ordered the closure of the agency’s head office for a week to enable full decontamination of the building.

Okah-Donli made the disclosure in a statement signed by NANTIP’s Head of Media and Publicity of NANTIP, Mrs Stella Nezan, in Abuja.

She said that the office should be closed from June 22 to June 27.

Furthermore, she said that the directive was in compliance with the protocol of COVID-19 prevention, following a report that two NANTIP officers came in contact with a woman who died of novel coronavirus on June 15.

The director-general noted that the agency worked during the full lockdown of the country as one of the essential services providers.

She said that working as an essential services provider during the lockdown was inline with the Federal Government directives through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

“All officers are to go on a week leave in accordance with NCDC guidelines to enable the agency decontaminate its premises.

“In the meantime, all officers in the agency’s headquarters will be tested for COVID-19 before returning to work,” the director-general said.

She assured all NANTIP stakeholders and partners that the operations of the agency would continue, including real-time responses to cases of human violence.

It said that NANTIP key officers would continue working online during the closure. (NAN)

