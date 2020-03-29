COVID-19: DG, Governors’ Forum, wife test negative

The Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Mr Asishana Okauru, and his wife, Ifueko, have tested negative to the dreaded Corona Virus (COVID-19).Okauru stated this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, following the tests conducted at the Nigeria Centre for Decease Control (NCDC), few days ago.

He called on the public to pray for those who tested positive and to wish them full recovery.Okauru said that the NGF would continue to encourage the public to observe all the NCDC rules of hand washing, social distancing and self-isolation in instances of exposure.He said that the NGF was working to address all issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including working with the NCDC and Presidential Committee, to get testing readily available.

Okauru said the forum would also work with the centre and the committee in ensuring timely and appropriate treatment of established cases.It will also strive to reduce the inconvenience and losses arising from the necessary lockdown and restrictions of movement, he added.

The DG thanked those who either called him or his wife to express their goodwill, hopes and prayers for the entire family, and called on everyone to act in the good interest of selves and the nation, in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19. (NAN)