COVID-19: Delta holds low key Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration

Delta Government on Friday organised a low key Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in compliance with the COVID-19 preventive protocols.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which took place at the Cenotaph in Asaba, was presided over by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, who led the laying of the wreath.

This was followed by Deputy Gov. Kingsley Otuaro and other members of the state Security Council, including the General Officers Commanding of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force and Commissioner of Police.

High ranking traditional and religious leaders in the state also took turns to lay the wreath.

In an interview with newsmen on the sideline of the event, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Legion, Boniface Ojei, urged Nigerians to always acknowledge that the nation’s fallen heroes sacrificed their lives for the peace and unity being enjoyed today in the country.

Ojei expressed appreciation to the state government for doing do much to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the retired soldiers.

“Today’s event is to commemorate the contributions of those who died or maimed during the war as well as the ones that retired after their sacrifice to the nation.

“This event could have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic but for the magnanimity of the governor.

“He allowed all the preventive protocols against the pandemic to be observed in order to honour us.

“On our plight, government is giving us our pay as and when due as well as access to health facility and more.

“But the government cannot do this alone. So, we are appealing to the rich in our society to support us,’’ Ojei said.

Earlier, the police chief, Mr Mohammed Ali, said that marking the occasion had become necessary to give honour and support to those who ensured that the country remained united today.

He said that in spite of the low key celebration caused by the pandemic, the families of the fallen heroes would be happy, while those still in service would also be encouraged.

NAN reports that a major highpoints of the celebration were the traditional release of pigeons into the air by the governor and 21 gun salute in honour of the fallen heroes. (NAN)