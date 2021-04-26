COVID-19: Death rate declines in Nigeria, NCDC reports 1 after 13 days

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said the number of COVID-19 deaths in Nigeria declined with reported after 13 days, raising total fatalities  to 2,062.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

It also registered additional 35 in the country on April 25.

According to it, the 35 new cases mark a decrease from 51 logged the previous day.

“The seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases stands at about 486, a significant increase from the 440 a ago,” it said.

The agency noted that the 35 new cases were recorded in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said 18 of the new cases were from Lagos state, Rivers 7, Oyo 6, FCT 2, Ekiti 1 and Kaduna 1.

The agency said that data from Oyo State were recorded on April 24 and April 25.

It added that 215 community recoveries in Oyo State were managed in line with its guidelines.

The agency disclosed that 239 people who recovered from the were discharged on Sunday.

It noted that the total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 stood at 164,719, 2,062 deaths and 154,926 recoveries.

The NCDC noted that over 9,793 were still active in the country.

It noted that since February 2020, the country had carried over 1,870,915 tests.

The agency added that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at 3, had continued to coordinate the national activities in the country. (NAN)

