COVID-19: Dead bodies ‘ll litter streets of Africa – Melinda Gates

By Chimezie Godfrey

Melinda Gates, co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, says she envisages a situation where dead bodies would litter all streets of Africa, if the world does not act fast enough in curbing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gate on Tuesday said that things might get out of hands in the developing nations, adding that the reasons there are minimal number of coronavirus cases is due to lack of access to adequate tests.

“It’s going to be horrible in the developing world. Part of the reasons you are seeing the case numbers still do not look very bad is because they don’t have access to many tests.

“Look at what is happening in Ecuador, they are putting bodies out on the streets, you are going to see that in countries in Africa,” she said.

Gates expressed fears that things might get worst for Africa once cases peak due to poor healthcare systems and lack of adequate humanitarian support in the continent.

She disclosed that her worst fear was when she saw what China had to do to isolate an enormous part of its population.

“My first thought was Africa. How in the world are they going to deal with this.

“I have been in townships all over Africa and slums. When we talk in a country physical distancing and hand-washing, if you live in slums who can’t physically distance, you have to go out and get your meals. You don’t have clean water to wash your hands,” she added.

