COVID-19 curfew: Court grants bail to violators

A Kaduna Chief Magistrate Court has granted bail to the sum of N1 million each, to of the clerics and their followers who allegedly violated the ongoing curfew, by conducting congregational prayers on Friday.

The defendants who are 10 in number, were accused of criminal conspiracy and disobedience to public orders and they all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the prosecution counsel, Barrister Dari Bayero, the defendants’ alleged violation of the law has the potency of spreading the coronavirus in Kaduna State.

It will be recalled that Kaduna State Government said that it has arrested two clerics for conducting Friday congregational prayers in two communities of Kaduna North local government area, in violation of the curfew imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The names of the alleged culprits were given as Malam Aminu Umar Usman and Malam Umar Shangel, from Malali and Unguwan Kanawa respectively.

On Monday, the two clerics and some of members of their congregations, numbering 10, were arraigned, with the Unguwan Kanawa accused arraigned at Magistrate Court 1, while those of Malali were separately arraigned at Court 16.

All defendants were granted bail but will have to produce sureties who must be senior government officials with proof of landed property in Kaduna State, failure of which they will be remanded at the Correctional Centre.

The two cases have been adjourned to April 22 and April 29 respectively.