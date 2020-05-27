COVID-19 cure: PTF forwards 3 claims for ‘appropriate review’

Share the news













The Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19 says it has forwarded three claims by local researchers of coronavirus cure for appropriate review.

The Taskforce chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha made the disclosure during the National Briefing by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 for Wednesday.

According to him, the subject of research had been central to the mandate, thinking and planning of the PTF, while quoting WHO that “African countries need to take measure to respond to this worst-case situation while also ensuring continuation of existing services would certainly stretch our already burdened health systems.”

Noting that “more research to determine the underlying factors for the current trend in the pandemic in Africa is needed,” Mustapha disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Health had met with researchers and scientists with claims to cure COVID-19.

“The PTF is happy to note that the Central Bank of Nigeria has indicated the willingness to support research efforts. This is therefore, a call on our researchers and scientists to take up the challenge.

“As a measure of the importance attached to research and development of local capacity for finding a cure for COVID-19, the Federal Ministry of health held a virtual meeting with a number of researchers and scientists with claims to cure COVID-19.

“Out of the numerous claims, three were found to deserve further investigation and we have forwarded them to the relevant authorities for appropriate review.

“The occurrences in Kano and some other cities have given cause to launch our research initiatives using existing structures and systems in a manner that will build a legacy and prepare Nigeria for any future pandemic.

He added that efforts are equally being made to meet inventors of locally fabricated COVID-19 equipment.

“Similarly, efforts are being made by the Ministry of Science and Technology to subject a good number of locally fabricated COVID-19 equipment for verification and subsequent certification.”

