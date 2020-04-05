COVID-19: CRSG adopts Single Social Register for distribution of relief materials

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The Cross River government, CRSG, has adopted a Single Social Register, to ensure even distribution of relief materials and Cash Transfer in its concerted efforts to alleviate the hardship of indigenes during this Corovirus scourge.

It has also started the identification of poor and vulnerable households across the state through the Single Register for Poor and Vulnerable Households (SRPVH) in preparation for statewide distribution of relief materials.

This is contained in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for International Development Cooperation, Dr Inyang Asibong.

The State is collaborating with the Federal Government to facilitate the Conditional Cash Transfer, CCT, as announced by the Presidency through the SRPVH, commonly known as the Single Social Register.

The updated register is to ensure every household, irrespective of their location, is catered for especially during this stay at home order.

“The households will be considered as first priority as the State prepares to send food items and other relief materials like nose masks, hand sanitizers and wash buckets to ensure strict compliance of the order and thus flatten the curve of the Covid-19 spread”, Asibong said..

The MIDC Commissioner is also working with the State Chairman of the COVID- 19 Welfare Committee / Commissioner for Humanities and Social Welfare, Mrs Blessing Egbara, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon Okon Owuna and the Chairman COVID- 19 Food Supplies committee / CRS Food Bank Commission, Rev Dr Mercy Akpama to deliver on this mandate.

This register would be periodically updated by the Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO) State Operations Coordinating Unit (SOCU), which is domiciled in the State Ministry of International Development Cooperation (MIDC).

