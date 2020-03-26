COVID-19: Council cautions importers, marketers against price hike on medical supplies

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC), has called on importers and marketers of medical supplies to desist from taking advantage of the current situation in the country, to increase price of medical supplies.

The Director General, Babatunde Irukera made this call while addressing officials of the Ogbogwu International Market Onitsha, via video conference.

“As the Corona virus Pandemic continues to ravage many nations across the globe, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC) is warning importers and Markers of Medical supplies to desist from taking advantage of the situation through arbitrary increase in the price of medical supplies,” he warned.

He explained that arbitrary increase of price of any commodity is a violation of the law, which is punishable by jail term.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Surgical Section of the market, Anthony Ezioba blamed the hike in price of medical supplies on importers.

However, Mr. Irukera insisted that markers and retailers must be reasonable in the pricing of medical supplies as the council is determined to prosecute anyone caught contravening the nation’s laws on extortion.