COVID-19: Corps member infected in Ondo

By Chimezie Godfrey

A corps member in Ondo State has reportedly contracted the deadly coronovirus disease.

The corps member whose identity had not been disclosed at the time of filing this report, was a medical doctor having his primary assignment at 32 Artillary Brigade, Owena Cantonment. The NYSC doctor reportedly had contact with the index case.

Confirming the development in a statement, Tuesday morning, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Donald Ojogo, said the third victim was a corps member and medical doctor.

He said, ”The third positive case in Ondo State is a medical doctor; he is a Youth Corp member attached to the Army Clinic at the Barracks and had attended to the first index case while he was under observation.

“Mr. Governor will today at noon, address the people of the state on further details in respect of this case and provide deeper insights.”