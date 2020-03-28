COVID-19: Cooperate with state Govts, FRSC Corps Marshal directs Sector Commanders

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has tasked Sector Commanders to brace up, be more proactive and ensure strict sustenance of the existing cooperation with their state Governments, especially as it relates to enforcing restrictions of movement and spacing of passengers in order to stem the tide of corona virus in Nigeria.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the Corps Marshal conveyed the directive in a circular to the Commanding Officers where he emphatically stated that,

“As at now,

COVID-19 Pandemic is being tackled at all levels of government, with more cases being detected in various states. As such, it has become imperative for Commanding Officers to brace up, be more proactive than ever before, and provide the needed leadership in their respective Commands through sustenance of collaboration with State Governments”.

He noted that most of the Governors have made specific statements on how they intend to combat the spread of the Virus in their States. To this end, the cardinal responsibility of the Sector Commanders will be to play whatever roles that the State Governments assigned to the Corps with all sense of commitment, service and diligence.

He charged them to Effectively Communicate all directives emanating from the FRSC Headquarters and the State Governments to every Operative of the Corps on a regular basis so as to keep all Staff abreast with every bit of information for effective enforcement.

Speaking further, the Corps Public Education Officer noted that, in States where the Governments have pronounced a total lock down, the Commanding Officers must make every possible arrangement to ensure total enforcement of the restriction through increased visibility. In addition, Commands whose operational jurisdiction are along the major Corridors where total lock down has been declared must station patrol teams to maintain visibility and enhance compliance.

While reiterating the need for all Staff to guard themselves against the Virus, Oyeyemi directed the Sector Commanders to maintain maximum precautionary measures by ensuring that protective materials are provided for all patrol and rescue team members. He also directed that under no circumstance must FRSC staff be seen attending to motorists without the proper protection kit.