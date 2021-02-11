By Chimezie Godfrey

A multi-purpose private limited liability Company, Musharak Esteem Nigeria Limited is set to commence the fumigation and decontamination of all police schools in the FCT as well as the 36 states of the country.

This is to complement the efforts of government in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and also to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment for students of police primary and secondary schools across the country.

Newsdiaryonline reports that during a media chat with the staff of the company on Thursday February 11 in Abuja, they revealed that the exercise which will commence Friday 12 February, 2021, will start with the POWA International School, located at Area 11, Garki Abuja.

Chimamanda Elizabeth Obiekwe, the Protocol Officer of the Company said that the essence of the exercise is to reduce the rate of COVID-19 related deaths in the country.

She said,”Musharak Esteem Nigeria Limited is an international organization. We have representatives in so many countries. For example we have a representative in Ghana, UK, Germany, and US.

“Esteem is an organization that (engages) agriculture, real estate, consultancy, counseling, mining and borehole drilling,fumigation, etc.

“As we all know, COVID 19 is real, so in order to reduce the rate of death in our country, Nigeria, Police organization decided to assign the contract for us to fumigate their school so that their students will be safe from COVID -19 and other damage that may occur.

“So coming to the project we have tomorrow(Froday) , it has been properly arranged by the organization to make sure that the the schools assigned to us to fumigate are being carried out professionally and examined professionally.

“So basically our fumigation tomorrow(Friday) is going to be good and well predicted because in Musharak Esteem Nigeria Ltd is a professional organization and everything we do, we bring professionals.

Also speaking, Sanitarian Ado Abdullahi of the Public Health Department of the company disclosed that the exercise will cover all the 17 secondary and 92 primary schools under the police education across the six geo-political zones of the country.

According to him, the exercise will be done quarterly in line with the public health guidelines, adding that the company unlike other roadside fumigators thrives on professionalism.

He commended the efforts of the Nigerian police in ensuring that the premises of schools under its organization are disinfected and fumigated for the safety of the students.

In his remark, the Assistant Operation Officer of the company, Benjamin Oyere pointed out that the organization has invested so much in the training and retraining of its staff including supervisors that will ensure that the job is done professionally.

Iyere revealed that the operators who are strictly professionals that will carry out the exercise in the six geo- political zones of the country are already trained and are waiting.

He added that all the chemicals and equipments that will be used for the exercise are also ready across the zones of the country.

Iyere further disclosed that prior to the fumigation of any of these schools across the states, the company gets approval from the police commandant in charge of the school.

Others who spoke include Jideoffor Anthony Kelechuchwu, a Nigerian Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving with the company, Abdulwahab Oladimeji , the company’s Head of ICT, among others.