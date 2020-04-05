COVID-19: Col Umar advises FG on Prisons, tasks Boss Mustapha on States like Kano,others

By Danlami Nmodu



The Federal Government has been advised to look critically at the conditions in Nigeria’s prisons now known as correctional services, in the light of the raging coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking exclusively with Newsdiaryonline Sunday evening, the former Military Governor of Kaduna State, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar said the FG should urgently set up a special committee to hasten the decongestion of the country’s overcrowded prisons.

He said this will help avert an escalation of the coronavirus pandemic. If a committee of that nature exists already, he advised that the members should be encouraged to move swiftly to avert a national calamity. The committee should take steps to decongest the prisons now, Umar said.



The former military governor also called on the Presidential Task Force, PTF led by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, to pay attention to states where people still gather in large numbers despite the COVID-19 pandemic.



Col Umar expressed concern over the situation in states like Kano ,Sokoto, Enugu, Bayelsa and others where people seem to be congregating as if nothing is happening in the world around them.



The PTF, Umar suggested must reach out to the respective governors on the need to take tough measures to stop a looming danger to the states and their neighbours.

“There is no reason why people should still be congregating in Mosques and Churches now. The PTF must talk to the governors of such states” Umar said.