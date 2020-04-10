COVID-19: Coalitiion distributes foodstuff to 100,000 households in Bauchi

The Muslim Coalition on COVID-19, an NGO, says it will distribute assorted foodstuff and health kits to 100,000 households in Bauchi State as a palliative to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Prof. Salisu Shehu, the Chairman of the coalition, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Friday.

He said that the coalition had intensified sensitisation on preventive measures against COVID-19 pandemic, especially hand washing, social distancing, use of face masks and other preventive strategies.

He said that the coalition had started sourcing and storing bags of grains, rice, beans and other consumables which would in due course be distributed to both Muslim and Christian faithfuls across the state.

Shehu, however, urged those with wharewithal to donate generously to the coalition to enable them achieve the targetted objective.

“We have been praying and seeking for divine intervention on this scouge to end,” he said.

Dr Abdulmajid Jamal, a member of the coalition monitoring, evaluation and implementation committee, also told NAN that preparations had gone far for successful implementation of the programme.

He added that a formidable research and documentation committee was recently inaugurated and charged with the responsibility of registering and determining those who deserved the welfare package.

He said membership of the coalition comprises notable Islamic scholars, university dons and lecturers from polytechnics and colleges of education in Bauchi State.

NAN also reports that six cases of Coronavirus were recently recorded in the state, including Gov. Bala Mohammed, who had just declared negaitive after undergoing treatment. (NAN)