COVID-19: Cleric says it is un-Islamic to be careless about health

Sheikh Lukman Isalekoto, the Founder, Al-Hikma Al-Balegah, on Friday, warned

Muslims against being careless with their health matters, saying that such act is un-Islamic. Isalekoto, who gave the warning in his Friday sermon in Ilorin, said “as a matter of fact, all acts of ibaadah (worship),

which is the reason for man’s creation in the first instance, requires us to be in good condition of health at all times.

“Our obligatory daily salat, fasting and Hajj require good health. We also need to work hard to earn an income if we must fulfill

the obligation of Zakat and sadaqah. “It becomes clear therefore that the most precious asset possessed by man is indeed his good health.” The Islamic cleric said “health is a gift from Allah; we must use it to earn His pleasure and for a productive, beneficial life,

as well as secure a place in Jannah (paradise).”

He added that ‎Islam had honoured health as a fundamental right of every human being, which made it a powerful source of guidance and information. He noted that “since its birth, Islam has prioritised health, placing it as second in importance to faith.’’ Quoting the Holy Qur’an, he said: “but seek, with the (wealth) which Allah has bestowed on you, the Home of the Hereafter, nor forget your portion in this world.

“But do good as Allah has been good to you, and seek not (occasions for) mischief in the land: for Allah loves not those who do mischief.” According to him, Allah will require his servants to relate how they spend their life, including wealth, knowledge and good health. The cleric warned that mismanaging these blessings given freely by Allah would incur punishment and lasting agony for people on the Day of Judgment.

He pointed out that Allah had made life sacred, “so do your best in preserving yours and those of other people by staying within the government’s

safety guidelines in relation to COVID-19. “Observe social distancing; sanitise your hands after every contact; wear face mask and above all, say the prayer taught us by the prophet

Muhammad (PBUH).” (NAN)