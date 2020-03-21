COVID-19: Clergy reschedules church services in compliance to directive

The Resident Priest of St Luke’s Anglican Church, Amje, Alagbado, Lagos, Revd. Canon Michael Olorundare on Saturday says the church has rescheduled services to accommodate few numbers of worshipersOlorundare told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the decision was a directive from the Rt Rev’D Dr. Olusola Odedeji, the Lord Bishop of West (Anglican Communion).He said the church services have been extended from two to three to reduce the presences of more than 50 people in a service.

According to him, the Diocese and the Diocesan have given directive to reduce the number of worshipers in an effort to curtail the spread of Coronavirus,“From tomorrow being Mothering Sunday, the 1st service will run from 8.am to 9.am, 2nd service 10.15 am to 11.15 am while 3rd service hold 10.30 am to 11.30 am.

“We will be mindful of the number of worshippers at every session and we will not allow it to exceed 50 because we must abide to the state directives,” he said.Canon Olorundare urged members of the parish and other christian religious bodies to ensure total compliance, adding that it was for the safety and good of the citizens.

He also advised people to strictly adhere to other preventive measures on Covid-19 by engaging in regular handwashing and use of sanitisers.He prayed that no strange sickness and diseases shall visit any family that would result to mourning.

“We all need to intensify our prayer life to fight Coronavirus”.NAN reports that the Lagos State Government had on March 18, suspended all religious gathering above 50 persons in the state for the next four weeks with immediate effect.

A committee had been set up involving top religious leaders to ensure compliance with the government’s directive. (NAN)