COVID-19: CLEEN Foundation wants cooperation with PTF to curb community transmission

By Chimezie Godfrey

CLEEN Foundation has called on Nigerian citizens to cooperate with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) by observing its established protocols in order to reduce community transmission of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday, its Executive Director, Benson Ologbuo that there is a high level of non-compliance with the social distancing directive and other guidelines issued by the PTF.

Olugbuo noted that the Foundation had received a total of 2,606 reports across the 774 LGAs in the six geopolitical zones.

The reports were disaggregated as follows,1,500 reports on citizens’ compliance to government directives, 765 reports on conduct of security personnel enforcing government directives, and 341 reports on human rights violations by security personnel enforcing government directives on COVID19 pandemic.

He pointed out that some of the issues observed include, non-compliance with the physical distancing guideline, non-compliance with the dusk to dawn curfew, violation of human rights by security operatives, and partial compliance on the use of facemask, among others.

According to him, in consideration of citizens’ non-compliance with government directives on tackling the spread of the virus in most part of the country, the foundation therefore urged citizens to cooperate with the PTF directives, among other recommendations.

He said,”Nigerian citizens should cooperate with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic by observing physical distancing guideline and others established protocols to reduce community transmission of coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

“There should be provision of adequate testing centers at every senatorial district in the States

“There should be citizens’ enlightenment and awareness campaign on the proper use of facemasks should be intensified by the various State governments.

“Effective oversight on Security personnel implementing the border control measures. Furthermore, erring officers found guilty of extorting citizens and violating human rights should be disciplined appropriately to serve as deterrent to other officers.”

Olugbuo urged state governments to properly access the covid19 situation in their states with regards to the proprietary or otherwise on the lifting of the ban on public gatherings.

