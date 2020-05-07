COVID-19: CLEEN demands enforcement of ban on interstate travels





By Chimezie Godfrey

CLEEN Foundation has urged state governments to beef up security at the entry points into their states across the country to help curb the spread of COVID-19 through community transmission.

In a statement on Thursday, the Executive Director, CLEEN Foundation, Benson Olugbuo stressed the need for community sensitization of citizens to abide with the directives of government implemented by law enforcement agents.

Recall that on Monday 27th April 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari announced a one-week extension of the lockdown order and restriction of movements in Lagos, Ogun and FCT Abuja which elapsed on Sunday 3rd May 2020 thereby introducing new measures across states in a phased process of easing the restriction of movement.

The new measures include, introduction of overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am, ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travel until further notice and partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services to be allowed from producers to consumers, among others.

Olugbuo noted that the foundation in its findings identified gaps which indicates that commercial banks provided inadequate banking facilities for citizens thereby forcing citizens to use only available branches in operation resulting in chaos in different bank premises.

He also mentioned lack of harmonized guidelines or information to citizens on the timelines and procedures for easing the lockdown, and inadequate training of security agents on policing the pandemic at the different levels, among others.

He said lack of compliance by citizens to guidelines and precautionary measures stipulated by NCDC, PTF on COVID-19, and increasing interstate movements has led to the rise in community infections.

“Commercial banks and other private businesses should priortise the welfare and safety of customers as they reopen and ensure they do not add to the suffering of Nigerians through their policies.

“State governments should as a matter of urgency beef up security at the entry points into their states across the country to help checkmate continued inter-state movement and spread of COVID19 through community transmissions.



“There is the need for community sensitization for citizens to b law abiding and comply with government directives implemented by law enforcement agents.

“The National Orientation Agency should adopt different strategies to communicate to citizens on COVID-19 and policies of the government especially in the communities and rural areas of the state,” he said.



He urged the law enforcement agents to be proactive in enforcing social distancing rules, the use of face masks in public and the ban on large gatherings especially in worship centers. In addition, they should be mindful of the fundamental rights of citizens.