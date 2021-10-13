COVID-19: Civil servants to present proof of vaccination, negative PCR tests from December 1— PSC

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC), on Wednesday said that civil servants would from Dec. 1 present proof of vaccination or negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), tests conducted within 72 hours to have access to offices.

The Chairman, PSC, on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha disclosed this during the presidential press briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to Government of the Federation, said that the move was to encourage vaccination rate across the country.

According to him, with effect from Dec. 1, 2021, Federal Government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours.

He said that this was to gain access to their offices in all locations within Nigeria and the Missions, adding that an appropriate service wide advisory/circular would be issued to guide the process.

He also advised Nigerians to increase vigilance during the festive period.

“The PSC wishes to put Nigerians on notice that two major religious festivities (Salah and Christmas) are approaching and we shall be experiencing increased passenger traffic in and out of the country.

“Similarly, events of large gatherings are likely to hold. While the PSC prepares to escalate surveillance and other control activities, we urge States and all Nigerians to also increase their vigilance and take measure to moderate activities,” he added

Mustapha said, “Statistics generated over the last four weeks on testing have shown that the trend of infection is going down in some states while in others, the trajectory is upward.

‘’The combined total for testing by PCR and RDT now stands at about 3, 141, 795 persons.

“The Aviation authorities in collaboration with the diplomatic sector have made reasonable progress in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; discussions are still ongoing with the UAE Authorities to resolve the impasse.

Mustapha, however, said the decision to remove South Africa, Turkey and Brazil from restriction list had been made.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PSC had placed a restriction on Turkey, Brazil and South Africa due to the upsurge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

According to him, over several months, four countries were placed on high level restriction for travelers from such countries.

‘’The PSC has after a review of the developments in these countries, decided to remove South Africa, Turkey, and Brazil from the restricted list.

‘’The Hon Minister of Aviation today, presented the position of African countries on Vaccine Passport which some economic blocks and countries wish to impose for travel purposes.

’’This is because African countries have found it difficult to access the vaccines for their citizens in sufficient number.’’

Mustapha said that ‘’the UK has eased restrictions on fully vaccinated travelers from Nigeria to the UK with effect from Oct. 11.

‘’Nigeria welcomes this development and assures that the PSC shall continue to review Nigeria’s protocols based on global developments, science and national experience.

‘’A revised protocol will be issued in the next 24 hours,“ he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...