COVID-19: CISLAC demands total accountability of donations

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), has called on the federal government, relevant authorities and anti-graft agencies to ensure total accountability in the utilisation and distribution of donated funds.

A statement by the Executive Director, Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani, made available to Newsdiaryonline on Monday, CISLAC and Transparency International (TI), appreciated the ongoing donations by indegenious groups to fight COVID-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impacts.

At the same time, Rafsanjani called for total utilisation and distribution of the funds.

He appreciated the recent constitution of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 response, with specific responsibility to coordinate donations for efficient and impactful spending.

Rafsanjani however expressed surprised that the selection and appointment into the Committee did not take cognisance of representatives from the media and other credible governmental and non-governmental organisations working on anti-corruption, transparency and accountability in governance and public financial management.

He pointed out that in times of global public emergency, proactive measures to ensure judicious utilization and distribution of these funds were needed more than ever.

He added that inclusion of media and other accountability entities in the Committee would compel transparency and accountability in the utilisation and dissemination of managed funds.

“At this critical junction, Nigeria cannot afford mismanagement and misappropriation of public and donated funds.

“We therefore, call on the Federal government, relevant authorities and anti-graft instituations to ensure total accountability in the utilisation and distribution of donated funds.

“All distributed funds need to be recorded and proactively published so that impartial and objective verification is enabled.”

Rafsanjani also called on civil society organizations, the media and all well meaning citizens to constructively monitor and report progress as events unfolds.



The Human Rights Activist stressed that diversion or misappropriation of the funds would be tantamount to total betrayal, unpatriotism, and selfishness in the management of the nation’s treasury which are punishable under relevant laws.



“While we monitor with keen interest the response of various authorities to the commitment of the Federal Government towards alleviating the impact of the newly pronounced lockdown in some states, we demand sincere effort to ensure relief materials and other financial and material assistance are deployed accordingly to citizens irrespective of their socio-economic status with holistic and transparent strategy to adequately distribute relief package to citizens at the grassroots level.

“We also observe that ongoing development has further revealed the government’s inadequate preparedness to mitigate impact of the pandemic and other national emergency with existing poor national storage capacity for food and other basic needs to respond adequately.



“Let us recall that, according to UNICEF, only 26.5 percent of the population use improved drinking water sources and sanitation facilities. Furthermore, around 75 million Nigerians do not have access to electricity.

“Given the global trend, we observe that the lockdown cannot be meaningful without adequate proactive measures by the Government on the provision of basic amenities such as sufficient food supplies, access to water and regular power supply to genuinely address the plights and agitations of common citizens, whose daily means of income would be largely affected.

“Any lockdown must take into consideration these underlying infrastructure deficits,” he stated.