COVID-19: Chinese Embassy donates to journalists in Abuja

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The Chinese Embassy has donated 500 and two infrared thermometer to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The items, which were presented Tuesday in Abuja by the Embassy’s Head of Press, Mr. Sun Chen Peng, are to support journalists in cushioning the effects of frontline battle against COVID-19.

In a statement signed by the Secretary, NUJ, FCT Council, Comrade Ochiaka Ugwu, the Chairman of Council, Emmanuel Ogbeche said that China is really a friend in need.

“The gesture was a demonstration of a robust friendly relationship between China and Nigeria, which is growing by the day”, it read.

Ogbeche noted that the gesture has shown that China’s relationship with Nigeria is based on mutual benefit and shared prosperity.

He however urged other missions and organised private sector to emulate China by donating generously to newsmen to enable them play their role of information dissemination towards stemming the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Journalists’ duty is very essential, particularly during this COVID-19 pandemic, as they are in the forefront of educating and sensitising the public on how to stay safe.

“Above all, they give they give publicity to all the efforts of government in tackling the virus and also update the public on COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are vulnerable and we have the duty to protect them as a Union”, said Ogbeche.