COVID-19: China donates $2.9m medical supplies to Namibia

Share the news













Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming said on Thursday that China had donated medical supplies worth 2.9 million dollars (50 million Namibian dollars) to Namibia to enable it to fight COVID-19. Speaking at a news conference, Zhang said he had made another donation of 50,000 masks to the Khomas region in central Namibia. Handing over the medical supplies, the ambassador said China had so far donated 30 ventilators, 30 oxygen generators, 26,000 COVID-19 test kits, and 40,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Namibia, among others.

“I am very honoured to be here on behalf of the Chinese government to give this donation to the people of Namibia. “The government of Namibia has successfully implemented the lockdown since reporting the first case in March and subsequently lifted it,” he said. Zhang commended the Namibian government for being able to deal with the pandemic. The accumulative confirmed cases in the country was more than 10,000 cases. He noted that China had successfully contained the spread of the virus.

“China has now cut off all internal transmissions and is the first major global economy that has restored its normalcy. “We are the first major economy that has reached economic growth,” he said.

Zhang added that the donation may not be much but it represents the friendship between China and Namibia. “I hope these supplies reach the people that need them the most,” he said. (Xinhua/NAN)

Related