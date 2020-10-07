COVID-19: Child dev’t programme donates PPE to Jigawa task force

The Child Development Grant Programme (CDGP) has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Jigawa State Task Force on Coronavirus (COVID-19).

CGDP is a project under Action Against Hunger (AAH), working to improve the nutritional intake of children, in order to control malnutrition, maternal and infant mortality rate at the grassroots.

The programme is being implemented in three selected local government areas of the state; namely Buji, Gagarawa and Kirikassamma.

The programme’s Advocacy and Communication Officer in the state, Mr Umar Ibrahim, confirmed the donation to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday.

“In an effort to support the government in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state, today (Tuesday), CDGP donated PPE and hygiene commodities to Jigawa State Task Force on COVID-19.

“The items donated include Infrared thermometers, disposable hand globes, hand sanitizers, liquid soap and face masks.

“The items was handed over to the task force by CGDP State Project Manager, Madam Stella,” Ibtahim said.

He explained that the gesture was to support the state fight against the spread of COVID-19 among residents. (NAN)