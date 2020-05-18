COVID-19: Centre records increased sexual abuse in Niger

Share the news













By Tina George, Minna

The RAYUWA Sexual Abuse Referral Center (SARC), says there has been an increase in cases of sexual offences reported to the centre since the lockdown began in Niger state.

The Administrative Officer of the Center, Mrs Anne Nwakpuda said that eight cases were recorded in April while in May, three cases have been recorded so far.

“There has been increase in cases since the lockdown began. In February, we recorded five cases, in March, we recorded six cases, we had eight cases in April while this month, so far, we have had three cases.

“These sexual abuse and offences are still on the rise despite this lock-down,” she said.

The centre also lamented the delay in the judgement of cases of sexual abuse, saying the delay in justice seems to encourage the perpetrators into committing more crime.

“If justice can be done on time, it will save our girls and women from these perpetrators. It hurts the victims so much when there is a delay in judgement.

“Imagine someone rapes a girl and the victim still sees him flaunting and moving around in the community like nothing is wrong.

“We have had cases of perpetrators who go back to raping girls after being released because they have not been taken to court. Most times, it takes months and even a year before a case is heard in court,” Nwakpuda said.

