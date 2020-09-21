COVID-19: Centre harps on care for the elderly in society

Share the news













Centre for Rural Development and Community Transformation (CERUDECT), an NGO, on Monday called for adequate care and support for the aged to help cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on their well-being.

The Centre’s Project Coordinator, Mr Olusesan Olukoya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that such support would aid the elderly in their ageing process.

“We all have a vital role to play to raise awareness of the condition of older people and support them.

“The elderly, as we all know, are part of the most vulnerable people in the society, coupled with the fact that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which makes their survival more difficult.

“A proper care and support from the government at all levels, community and healthcare providers will help to reduce the effect of the pandemic on them,” the coordinator said.

Olukoya said the centre had concluded arrangement to hold a public lecture to commemorate the 2020 International Day of Older Persons marked every Oct.1

According to him, the theme of the public lecture is: ‘Pandemics: Do They Change How We Address Age and Ageing,” holding in Ikorodu.

He said Rt. Rev. Sampson Bamgbose, Provost of the United African Methodist Church Theological College, would deliver the lecture.

“We are having a special programme on the elderly to inform participants about the strategic objectives for the decade of Healthy Ageing.

“We will create awareness on the special health needs of older persons and of their contributions to their own health and to the functioning of the societies in which they live.

“Also, awareness and appreciation of the role of the healthcare providers in maintaining and improving the health of older persons, with special attention to the nursing profession.

“There is the need for increased understanding of the impact of COVID-19 on older persons and its impact on health care policy, planning, and attitude,” he said.

Olukoya, however, urged the elderly to observe all the health guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Health Ministry to curb the pandemic. (NAN)

