COVID-19: CCC endorses lockdown measures in Nigeria





The Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC) has expressed concern over the alarming rate at which the CoronaVirus(CONVID-19) is spreading in Nigeria which the World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated as a high risk country.



The 139 officially reported cases yesterday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the over 5000 suspected cases embedded now dispersed in several communities across the country is no doubt worrisome given the fact that many are not traceable.



Air Commodore Yusuf Anas (Rtd), Executive Secretary, Centre for Crisis Communication said in a statement released Tuesday, “We urge that in order to proactively contain the pandemic, more testing centers for the virus should be established in all the geo- political zones if not in all the states to fast- track the testing of suspected cases.



He added that it is however noteworthy that the Federal and state Governments have taken drastic measures in curtailing the spread of the disease through a positive national response strategy. Undoubtedly, the Presidential Task Force on Covid 19, the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are leaving no stone unturned towards the containment of the virus, the statement said.



Air Commodore Anas further said “There is the need for an accelerated tracking of the connected people with the virus and enlightening of our citizens, especially through regular press briefings.



“Emphasis on the need for social distancing by appropriate governmental agencies and the media at all levels Although Nigeria’s infection level going by the global ratio, is enforcement measures cannot be overemphasized in our communities should the need arise.



Anas said, President Muhammadu Buhari’s bold moves in “locking-down” key states should be a clarion call by all states across Nigeria to collectively unite against Covid 19.



The CCC commendably noted the huge spontaneous donations in cash and essential medical supplies by several Captains of industry and philanthropists across Nigeria that will aid in checkmating the spread of the disease.



The Centre however cautioned that the various government agencies tasked with tackling the pandemic should ensure the judicious utilization of the funds and medical support equipment.



Accordingly, the Centre for Crisis Communication is appealing to Nigerians to adhere to the Government’s directives by ‘Staying at Home’, while requesting for appropriate palliatives to be put in place for the poor due to the economic consequences of the Stay-at-Home orders.



The Centre said it appreciates the cooperation of the traditional and religious leaders and indeed all Nigerian in winning the war against the pandemic as the lockdown is a necessary sacrifice for the good of all to ensure that COVID-19 is effectively curtailed.







