COVID 19: CBN disinfects head office, branches

As the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), intensifies effort to check the spread of the novel Corona virus pandemic in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has commenced the disinfection of its head office and 37 branches.

Disclosing this in Abuja at the weekend, the Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor said the move followed a Management directive, which was in line with advisory from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the NCDC that all government establishment should disinfect their offices as a preventive measure against the virus.

Okorafor also disclosed that the CBN had instructed all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and other financial institutions operating in Nigeria to take adequate measures to disinfect their offices.

Speaking further, Okorafor reiterated the assurance by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, that the Bank, collaborating with the banking industry players, will ensure it mitigates the impact of the corona virus on the Nigerian economy.

He, however, urged Nigerians to follow stipulated guidelines by the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other relevant health agencies of government to curb possible spread of the virus in Nigeria.

The disinfection exercise at the Bank, being supervised by the the Director, Procurement and Support Services Department (PSSD), Mr Stanley Arinze, will be replicated in all the Bank’s branches across the country.

It will be recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last Wednesday embarked on a partial lockdown, while also assuring stakeholders and members of the Nigerian public that the Bank will remain open for business during this period.