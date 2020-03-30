COVID-19: CBN begins provision of medical facilities in 6 geo-political zones

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it has commenced work to provide and equip medical facilities in the six geopolitical zones to help contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The bank’s Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okorafor made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

According to the statement, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele has explained that the intervention package included the creation of testing, isolation and treatment centers, as well as provision of Intensive Care Units and molecular testing labs.

“We have started with 1,000 beds in Lagos, Kano 500 beds, Rivers 210 beds, Abuja 200 beds, Enugu 200 beds and Borno 200 beds.

“We expect these facilities to be in operational within 10 days.

“The next phase will see locations set up in Katsina, Ogun, Bayelsa, Anambra, Bauchi and Plateau to be ready within three weeks.

“The remaining states of the Federation will be set up in the last phase within the next five weeks.

“Based on the population of Lagos, and the fact that it is the epicenter of this crisis, we will also be creating a permanent structure within the next four to six months.

“We are pleased to announce that teams have been set up and world-class standards are being employed to aggressively pursue a solution to this pandemic.

“This is a massive effort and all hands must be on deck, which is why at a time like this, it is critical we come together as one. Hence the need to channel all our efforts through the CACOVID umbrella.

“A CBN account has been set up for those who wish to make a monetary contributions.

“We shall provide a weekly update to keep you apprised of how this life-saving initiative is being addressed and a monthly financial update to the contributors.

“Please continue to follow the health and safety guidelines as mandated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)” he advised. (NAN)