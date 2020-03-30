COVID-19 cases rise to 131 in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 20 new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19, rising the total number to 131.

The Centre on its website Monday evening, stated that of the 20 cases, 13 were reported in Lagos, four in FCT, two in Kaduna and one in Oyo State.

“As at 09:00 pm 30th March, there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.

“All new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care,” the Centre stated, adding that “a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”