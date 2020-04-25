COVID-19 can’t knockout Nigerians’ can-do spirit, NCDC DG says

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says one thing the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country cannot do, is knockout the can-do spirit and resilience of Nigerians .

Ihekweazu, made this known on Friday in Abuja, during the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 daily news briefing, while wishing all Nigerian Muslims Ramadan Kareem.

“One thing COVID-19 has not been able to do is knock out our spirit as Nigerians,” he said.

Ihekweazu asked for endurance, support and patience in these challenging times.

He recognised the difficulties and hardship occasioned by the lockdown and appealed for support.

He said that Nigerians need to observe unprecedented levels of caution, and of adherence to preventive measures of hand washing, physical distancing, face masks, avoid gatherings , non-essential travel protect and the protection of the older population.

The NCDC boss assured that Nigeria would get to the end of the pandemic but appealed for more sacrifices.

He urged Nigerians to amplify messages from the agency and other authorities on containing the spread of the virus.

“The centre will not discuss any individual’s COVID-19 test results.

“Keep in mind that discharge data is coming from many centers around the country, it sometimes takes time for the data to come in, but we will keep updating.

“The reason for the delay seen in release of updated Kano numbers, is the temporary closure of the Testing Center in Kano for disinfection.

“We have in the meantime, been sending Kano samples to Abuja. But the Kano Laboratory should be reopened by tomorrow,” he said.

Ihekweazu, however, reminded Nigerians that their face masks could only be used in conjunction with other measures.

Also speaking, Dr Sani Aliyu, National Coordinator, Presidential Task Force said the PTF would continue to closely monitor the situation especially in FCT, Lagos and Kano states.

Aliyu said that the PTF was aggressively focusing on grassroots awareness, working with Federal and State Governments and their agencies, and other partners.

He said it was important to observe safety guidelines during Ramadan.

The National Coordinator said that Nigerians had a right to their COVID-19 test results.(NAN)