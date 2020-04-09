COVID-19: CAN hails Kogi govt. for lifting ban on religious gathering

Dr John Ibenu, the Kogi Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has commended Gov. Yahaya Bello for lifting the ban earlier placed on religious gatherings in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had, on Thursday, lifted the ban placed on all religious congregations across the state a fortnight ago, as part of measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Ibenu, in an interview with NAN in Lokoja, commended the governor and his team for lifting the ban, saying that this would allow Christians to now gather together to worship and pray.

”I want to assure the government that we will work hand-in-hand with it to ensure the health and safety of every member of the public.

”I want to let Christians and the general public know that our government has acted in a very proactive way to save lives by making sure that nobody gets sick or dies from this COVID-19 pandemic,” Ibenu said.

The cleric urged the people of the state to maintain social distancing in their various worship centres and social gatherings, maintaining that the virus was real.

He enjoined religious leaders to make available hand-washing materials and sanitisers in their various worship centres, saying all these measures were for the safety of their congregants.

The CAN chairman, while praying that no family and congregation would lose any member to the dreaded Coronavirus, assured government that the church would continue to pray for God’s divine intervention over the disease.

”The battle is not over yet. We must continue to fight it until there is a zero case in Nigeria,” he said.

In the same vein, Pastor Dapo Olumuyiwa, the State Pastor of Living Faith Church (LFC), Lokongoma, Lokoja, described the lifting of the ban as a welcome development, commending the state government for taking the bold spiritual step.

“We know that everything in the physical has its roots in the spiritual.

”It is also reasonable that some of us in the priesthood call on God to intervene in our affairs.

”At the end of the day, we adopt multiple fights against this common enemy called COVID-19. The end result is that we will rejoice together and our nation will move forward,” Olumuyiwa said. (NAN)

