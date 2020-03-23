Covid-19: Bwari Area Council suspends operations

The Bwari Area Council of the FCT has suspended all activities in the council Secretariat to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of the council, Mr John Gabaya, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Bwari.

He said that the development followed a directive from the Minister of State for FCT, Mrs Ramatu Tijjani, following confirmed cases of the pandemic in the FCT.

“We have been directed by the Minister of State that all the six Area Councils of the FCT should shut down all activities until further notice.

“This is due to the present status of the coronavirus in the FCT and the country at large.

“It has become necessary to curb the spread by ensuring that the public remain in their various homes, be calm and prayerful.

“No one is expected to go to work today until further notice.”

The chairman, while urging all and sundry to remain indoors, also urged residents to restrict movement to crowded areas like the markets.

He said: “we have not officially received any directive to shut down the markets within the council. However, it is advisable that all must try as much as possible to restrict being in crowded places like the markets.

“No one needs to tell you to avoid such places; for the traders, no profit is worth more than your health, especially when you compare the effect of the virus in other developed countries.

“Let us altogether try and stop the spread of this dreaded disease before it cripples us. I believe that within the next two weeks, normalcy will return.”

NAN reports that the council Secretariat’s gate was shut and schools within the council were also closed. (NAN)