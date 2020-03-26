COVID-19: Buhari’s top aide tests positive, says Health Minister

A top aide of President Muhammadu Buhari, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the health Minister, Osagie Ehanire has confirmed.

The Minister, who did not mention the name of the top aide, however turned furious when a reporter while asking a question, mentioned names.

Ehanire’s disclosure is coming amidst speculation that Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari is in self-isolation, having recently returned from Germany, where he held meetings with Siemens group on Nigeria electricity expansion programme.

Ehanire further confirmed that Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha and a permanent Secretary in the Health Ministry tested negative.

Earlier reports said that President Buhari, vice president Yemi Osinbajo tested negative.