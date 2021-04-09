COVID-19: Buhari’s Economic Policies took Nigeria out of Recession- Ari, ITF DG

The Director General Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari said recovered the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic the laudable economic policies the Buhari .


He noted that the ITF supported the President’ efforts the provision requisite skills using its acquisition programmes that helped most recover their sources livelihood.
Ari disclosed this on Wednesday during the Fund’ 2020 annual performance review meeting, held at the ITF headquarters, Jos.


“Across the globe, all societies, be they developed, developing and underdeveloped, struggled to cope with the outbreak the COVID-19.


“As a country, bore the brunt of the virus more than most, as our economy slipped into recession for the second time in less than five years. We thank God that we have come out of the recession because of the very laudable policies and steps taken by the Buhari .
the recession lasted, governments, both at the Federal and State levels, reverted to massive borrowing to stabilize and sustain the economy.
Ari noted that ITF as an organization, which was reliant on the Organised Private Sector for sustenance, felt the ripple effects of the pandemic as most of its clients either rationalized their workforce or closed shop.


He explained that despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the ITF recorded impressive achievements in some key areas, which includes the implementation of some skills acquisition programme and the commissioning of several projects.


“Owing to our unwavering commitment over the years to equipping with skills for employability and entrepreneurship, the ITF was among the few agencies of the Federal Government that was requested to forward submissions on lifting 100 million out of poverty in 10 years.


“If our proposal, which is currently receiving the attention of the authorities is assented to, the ITF will train over 7 million in the agriculture, construction and faculty maintenance, information and technology, manufacturing and service sectors between 2021 and 2031.”


Ari admonished the ITF workforce to be dedicated to their duty and put in their maximum to fight unemployment with the provision of requisite skills to Nigerians.

