COVID-19: Buhari’s daughter arrives from UK, self-isolates

One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter has arrived from United Kingdom (UK) and is currently in self-isolation over coronavirus.

Aisha Buhari, who disclosed this on her Twitter handle, said although there was no symptoms of the virus on her daughter, whose name she failed to mention, she went into self-isolation after returning from the UK.

“Good afternoon Nigerians, Earlier today my daughter returned from the UK being among the high Burden listed countries of COVID-19.

“Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister Of Health , Presidential Task force on COVID-19 and that of NCDC, she is on Self Isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the Covid-19.

“Please I urge all parents to do the same if possible as prevention is better than cure. Similarly, I have shut down my office for two weeks with immediate effect, while essential staff can work from home as a result of some staff, who recently returned from the UK .

“Let’s keep following the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, which encourages maintaining social distancing, high hygiene culture through regular washing of hands with soaps and sanitizers.

“Let’s adopt preventive measures and ensure the safety of our families and that of General public. We will overcome the Covid-19 pandemic if we all take the necessary precautions at the same time ! God bless you all. Long live Federal Republic of Nigeria Flag of Nigeria!” she twitted.