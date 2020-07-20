COVID-19: Buhari wishes Geoffrey Onyeama speedy recovery

President Muhammadu Buhari says he wishes Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey , quick recovery as he goes into isolation after testing positive to on Sunday.

According to a statement by the president’s senior media assistant, Malam Garba Shehu, President Buhari described the minister as a strong pillar of his administration, commending him for tirelessly working to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country as a member of the Presidential Task Force on , and ensuring the safety of Nigerians abroad. 

 “The country is eternally grateful to Geoffrey for his diligence in attracting international support for Nigeria to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and boost the economy. I wish him speedy recovery,” the President said.


