COVID-19: Buhari receives updates from health minister, maintains social distancing

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday received briefing from the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on the latest developments over the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The minister, who was at the official residence of the president, updated him on the pandemic and other health issues in the country.

NAN observed that the President, Ehanire and other dignitaries at the briefing observed the principle of social distancing being advocated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as part of precautions against the spread of the COVID-19 across the world.

Fielding questions from State House Correspondent of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), after the closed door meeting with the president, Ehanire said he was summoned to the villa to give additional explanations on some health matters in the country.

The minister, who was accompanied by some officials of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said the president was satisfied with the activities of his ministry and that of the NCDC so far as regard to the ongoing fight against the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Nigeria has so far confirmed 81 cases of COVID-19, while the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, also confirmed 3,778 cases of Coronavirus in 46 African countries as at March 27, 2020.

The 43 ministers in Buhari’s cabinet had on Saturday in a statement by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced donation of 50 per cent of their March salaries to support government’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. (NAN)