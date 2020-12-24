COVID-19: Buhari cancels Christmas homage

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari will not be hosting the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed the development on Thursday in Abuja in a statement.

Shehu stated that the president’s decision to cancel the event was in line with the prevailing protocols put in place by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 which restricted large gatherings.

He said: “In line with the prevailing protocol put in place by the PTF on COVID-19, restricting large gatherings, President Muhammadu Buhari will not be hosting the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in the FCT.’’

The presidential aide quoted Buhari as urging all citizens to, in line with the prescribed protocols, observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship.

The president equally appealed to citizens to discourage all non-essential travels during the holiday season.

He wished everyone a happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year. (NAN)