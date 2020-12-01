COVID-19: Botswana warns against traveling during Christmas

NAN) Botswana’s health authorities on Monday warned the public to avoid non-essential travelling due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic during the upcoming Christmas holiday season.

This year’s festive season will be different due to the pandemic, a communique from the Presidential Task Force for COVID-19 said.

The authorities have cautioned the public to take responsibility by avoiding visiting the elderly, who are at a high risk of developing severe symptoms once infected.

People who take private cars to visit their loved ones should consider two week self- isolation before departure, while those using public transport should quarantine themselves for two weeks after arrival.