COVID-19: Body of Perm Secs donates toiletries to Nigerians

The body of Permanent Secretaries has donated some toiletries as part of effort to assist the Federal Government in the fight against the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Dr Folasade Yemi–Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), disclosed this in a statement by Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director of Information, office of the HOCSF, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Yemi – Esan, during the presentation, explained that the Permanent Secretaries contributed a large chunk of their salaries to get the items for the cleaning of hands, bodies, clothes and homes.

She listed the items to include bar soaps for washing clothes (100ctns), Dettol antiseptic soaps (100ctns), Dettol disinfectant liquid (80ctns), Ariel and Sunlight washing powder (100ctns).

She said that the items were chosen because the body considered that healthy hygiene was important at the moment in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The body of Permanent Secretaries headed by the HOCSF in its effort to help the Federal Government fight and curb the spread of the COVID- 19 pandemic, donates items to be used for personal and home hygiene,“ she said.

Yemi-Esan handed the items to the Federal Government through Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who is also the Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Responding, Mustapha appreciated and expressed gratitude on the gesture and efforts of the body of Permanent Secretaries to partner with the Federal Government to ensure that the dreaded disease could not spread further in Nigeria.

Mustapha noted the gesture as a show of solidarity and commitment of the body in the affairs of the government of the nation.

Mustapha confirmed that personal hygiene and cleanliness could go a long way in fighting the virus among other measures the PTF committee members had already put on ground.

Also, the Hon. Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, who took charge of the items promised that they would get to the targeted beneficiaries. (NAN)