COVID-19: Benue SSG, Chief of Staff, 32 others test positive – Ortom

Share the news













Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue, has said that the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Tony Ijohor and Chief of Staff, Mr Terwase Orbunde, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor disclosed this on Saturday while briefing newsmen in Makurdi.

He further said that the State Head of Service, Mrs Veronica Onyeke also tested positive to the virus, alongside the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Benue State University, Makurdi, Prof. Godwin Achinge.

“It is no longer news that my wife, one of my sons and staff tested positive for the virus too.

“The test was carried out about a week ago. When the result came out 35 persons in the state tested positive to the virus.

“My test result came out negative. But the medical officers said that another test will be carried out on me after three days.

“So, after this interaction I will isolate myself. I will be in isolation until I have clearance from the medical officers.

“COVID-19 is real and I enjoin my people to take the preventive measures seriously. I want my people to be alive and free from the disease.

“We have to stop the spread of the disease by maintaining all the COVID-19 protocols,” he said.

The governor also urged Benue people to avail themselves for testing, stressing that the earlier the disease is detected the better.

“Even if one who tests positive to the disease has underlining ailments and the virus is detected early enough it will not kill the person.

“I want to repeat what my wife said in her statement that COVID-19 is not a death sentence. A lot of persons that tested positive have been treated and discharged.” (NAN)

Related