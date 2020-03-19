COVID-19: Benue Govt. closes schools indefinitely

Benue State Government has directed that all schools in the state be closed indefinitely from March 27 as a proactive measure against the pandemic Coronavirus.The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, confirmed this in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, in Makurdi.He said the government would not treat the pandemic with levity.

He said the state Ministry of Information Culture and Tourism would address the press on the issue of churches and mosques in the state soon.“Coronavirus is a serious pandemic, we are not treating it with kids gloves.“In order to prevent any unfortunate incident, the State Executive Council has decided to close all schools from primary to tertiary institutions.

“Those who have examinations should hurry up and complete before March 27 as students will be on holidays till further notice.“The closure will affect both private and public schools,” Ityavyar said.NAN reports that the state government had earlier, as another precautionary measure designated a quarantine centre in the state.It has also approved a sum of N10 million for the procurement of safety kits at the centre. (NAN)