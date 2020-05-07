Covid 19: Be wary of rising online scams, Magu cautions Nigerians

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has advised the general public to be wary of scammers who have flooded the online space and social media platforms, looking for would-be victims, through fraudulent online job advertisements, fake Nigerian Customs Service auctions, and impersonation of bank staff.

“Any phone call demanding for your bank information, especially your BVN, may be a scam because no bank will ask you for such,” he said. Additionally, he advised the public to shun online investments, which claim to pay huge percentages within a short period of time, stating that such investments may be fraudulent.

Magu disclosed this in Kaduna on Thursday, May 7, 2020 during a live Hausa radio programme: “Chirin Kasanmu Ayau,” on Kaduna State Media Corporation’s (KSMC). He further charged parents to properly guide their children and wards, on the use of the Internet in the face of lockdown in some states and nationwide closure of schools.

Head, Kaduna Zonal Office of the Commission, Mailafia Yakubu, who spoke on behalf of Magu during the programme, admonished parents on close monitoring of their children and wards, on the use of the Internet, as the ongoing stay- at-home may expose them to fraudulent activities.

“Some children will be busy on the Internet, which might lead to more harm than good,” Magu noted.

He also warned fraudsters to desist from criminal activities or be prepared to face the long arm of the law while appreciating other sister anti-corruption agencies for their cooperation in the fight against corruption.