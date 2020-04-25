COVID-19: Bayero varsity to establish test centre

Bayero University Kano (BUK) says it will establish a COVID-19 test centre to help in managing the COVID-19 pandemic in Kano state.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Yahuza Bello, disclosed this at COVID-19 press briefing at the Government House, Kano.

According to Bello, the new test centre will have the capacity to test 180 samples as against the 40 samples that were tested daily at the NCDC center at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

Bello, who is also the Chairman of COVID -19 Fund Raising committee, restated the institution’s commitment in curbing the spread of the disease.

Earlier, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje revealed that arrangements had been concluded to establish 10 Mobile Courts​ in the state to punish offenders of the lockdown order in the state.

Ganduje also commended governors who agreed to lockdown their borders for two weeks, pointing out that such move would go a long way in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic in the northern region.

The governor also said the state government was planning production of one million face masks.

He also announced that Alhaji Aliko Dangote has promised to donate 5000 Personal Protective Equipments (PPE), ventilators and monitors.

Ganduje, who cried out to Federal Government for financial assistance, said the state would soon commence the second phase of distribution of palliatives targeting 50,000 households, estimated to cost over N600 million.

The Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo, who is the chairman of Almajiri Evacuation Committee, also told journalists during the briefing that the state government has so far evacuated 1098 Almajiris to Katsina, Jigawa and Kaduna states. (NAN)