COVID-19: Bauchi vaccinates 35,600 residents

March 25, 2021 Favour Lashem



Bauchi State Government it received 80,570 doses
coronavirus vaccine and 35,600 residents have vaccinated against disease in last one week.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Chairman, state Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) gave figures in an interview News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi 0n Thursday.

He said that the vaccination begun Very Important Persons (VIPs), including the governor and his deputy on March 18 in the 20 local government areas the state.

Mohammed noted that the exercise was to journalists, people on services especially and frontline .

According to him, the public is expected to take advantage of the vaccination to stay safe.

The chairman added that Bauchi State had attained 29 per cent coverage of the exercise, noting that healthcare outfits would work harder to achieve maximum coverage.

Mohammed said the state’s healthcare development agency had established five vaccination centres in each of the 20 local government areas for wider and effective coverage.

He expressed the determination of the agency to cover the 323 electoral wards in the state.

He debunked insinuations that the vaccine administered on the VIPs was different from the one given to ordinary citizens.

According to him, some people may experience mild reactions like fever and headache after taking the vaccine due to the antigen and antibodies reactions.

He, however, explained that pregnant and lactating women were exempted from the vaccination.

He commended “the positive response from clergymen, especially the Ulamas, for their support to the programme.

“Most of our notable clerics and their families have received the vaccines,” he noted. (NAN)

