COVID-19: Bauchi schools to reopen on Oct. 12

All schools in Bauchi State are set to reopen, starting from Oct. 12, according to Mr Aliyu Tilde, the state Commissioner of Education. Tilde told a news conference, on Friday in Bauchi that the date was agreed after proper deliberation by stakeholders in the state. Tertiary institutions are, however, exempted from resumption yet, he said. The commissioner warned that any school that does not meet all the COVID-19 regulations laid down by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) would not be allowed to reopen.

“At the stakeholders meeting, it was resolved that all primary and secondary schools in the state can reopen starting from Oct. 12, subject to their adherence to all the COVID-19 regulations on school reopening. “We shall expand the COVID-19 school reopening template that was successfully used to reopen the SS3 classes in August, to cover the reopening of other classes. “No school shall reopen unless and until it meets the conditions stipulated in the schedule of reopening. “This simply means that not all schools may open on the said date,’’ he said. Tilde explained that the NCDC focal person on COVID-19 in the state would monitor and ensure compliance with the conditions stipulated.

The commissioner also said that all schools with low class population could resume fully and run their usual school hours since social distance can easily be achieved, while observing other COVID-19 school protocols. “However, to meet COVID-19 requirement for social distancing, schools with moderate and high sizes will stagger their hours and days vertically and horizontally,’’ he said. Tilder further explained that all public schools would be decontaminated before reopening. He added that all teaching and supporting staff in public schools were required to fully resume work at their duty station on Oct. 3. The commissioner said this would enable them to prepare fully for the school calendar year. (NAN)

