COVID-19: Bauchi records 15 new cases, total now 29

The Bauchi State government said on Tuesday that 15 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) had been recorded, bringing the total to 29.

Dr Rilwan Mohammed, Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the results were sent in from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Abuja in “just this evening”.

“As I am speaking with you right now, the total number of confirmed new cases in the state is 15, and not 11 as earlier announced.

“This is because I just received the results of additional four people who have been confirmed positive, and added to the previous number of newly confirmed cases of 11.

“In total, we have recorded 29 confirmed cases in Bauchi State.

“Some of the confirmed new cases are from our contact tracing while others have recently traveled out of the state,” he said.

NAN reports that of the 29 confirmed cases in Bauchi State, 23 are active cases, while six persons have been treated and discharged. No life has been lost to the pandemic that has killed 40 persons nationwide. (NAN)