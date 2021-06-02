The Bauchi Government is collaborating with Japan and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organizations (UNESCO) to tackle disruption of learning, Sexual Gender-Based Violence brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs Yachat Nuhu, UNESCO Communication and Information officer, Multisectoral Regional office, Abuja, stated this at the formal launch of the Japan – UNESCO projects, on Wednesday, in Bauchi.

The project is tagged, “Empowering women and girls for better wellbeing through Education in Nigeria’’.

“The project will also promote empowerment of women and girls in marginalised communities for resilience, strength and self actualisation, through education.

“The project is a tool for effective advocacy on eliminating SGBV, reducing the spread of COVID-19, contributing to peace and stability and inclusive development in Bauchi, Gombe and Delta,” she said.

The UNESCO official pointed out that the project was expected to be achieved through the combined impact of psychosocial rehabilitation, community media empowerment and second chance education opportunities.

She said that the project, funded by UNESCO and Japanese Government, was being implemented in Bauchi, Gombe and Delta states

Prof. Sani Malami, Senior Adviser to the Bauchi State governor on Multisectoral interventions, expressed government’s support to the implementation of the project.

Mallami said that the project would add value and complement government efforts in reducing the disruption of learning and the scourge of SGBV in the state. (NAN)

