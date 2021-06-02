COVID-19: Bauchi govt., Japan, UNESCO collaborate to tackle disruption to learning

June 2, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



is collaborating with Japan and United Nations , Scientific and Cultural Organizations (UNESCO) to tackle disruption of learning, Sexual -Based Violence brought about by COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs Yachat Nuhu, UNESCO Communication and Information officer, Multisectoral Regional office, Abuja, stated this at the formal launch of the Japan – UNESCO projects, on Wednesday, in .

The project is tagged, “Empowering women and girls for better wellbeing through Education in Nigeria’’.

“The project will also empowerment of women and girls in marginalised communities for resilience, strength and self actualisation, through education.

“The project is a tool for effective advocacy on eliminating SGBV, reducing the spread of COVID-19, contributing to peace and stability and inclusive development in , Gombe and ,” she said.

The UNESCO official pointed out project was expected to be achieved through the combined impact of psychosocial rehabilitation, community media empowerment and second chance education opportunities.

She said project, funded by UNESCO and Japanese , was implemented in Bauchi, Gombe and states

Prof. Sani Malami, Senior Adviser to the Bauchi State governor on Multisectoral interventions, expressed ’s support to the implementation of the project.

Mallami said project would add value and complement government efforts in reducing the disruption of learning and the scourge of SGBV in the state. (NAN)

