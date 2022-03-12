COVID-19: Bauchi Govt. constitutes 27-member crisis communication committee

Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHCDA), has constituted a 27-member State Crisis Communication Center (CRICC), to mobilise participation in the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Executive Chairman of the agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed stated this at meeting of the committee, on Saturday in Bauchi.

He said the agency would also establish similar CRICC committees across the 20 local government areas of the state, to deal with myths and misconceptions about the vaccine as well as encourage vaccine uptake at the grassroots.

Rilwan said the committees would be exposed to risk communication strategies, data collection and analysis to enhance awareness creation activities at the grassroots.

He said, “the CRICC teams are expected to sensitise the residents and generate demand for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The exercise will be supported by USAID-Breakthrough Nigeria (BA-N), to create demand and mobilise participation in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination.

“After the inauguration of the committees, a workplan will be develop to guide its activities. It will be a formal basis for feedback and coordination from ward to state and national level.”

Also speaking, Alhaji Mohammed Ribadu, State Health Educator, said that the terms of reference of the committees had been formulated in accordance with the guidelines by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

He listed the terms of reference to include data gathering on advocacy, communication and social mobilisation.

Others were the review of daily intra vaccination campaigns, and monitoring the timeliness and completion of weekly reports from LGA health education officers.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the state CRICC committee were drawn from representatives of the health sector, media organisations, development organisations, religious and community leaders. (NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

